Bethlehem Press

A different Christmas story
By DOROTHY GLEW in Local News
Looking from the window of his Moravian House apartment on a cold December morning, Bethlehem native Forrest Taylor commented to a guest that the rapidly falling temperature reminded him of the Christmas of 1944, which he spent in the Ardennes...
Fountain Hill hosts first Wreaths ceremony
By The Press in Local News
MAGAZINE PICKS CITY AS #1 place in the Northeast to retire
By CAROLE GORNEY in Local News
We’ve always known it, but now it is official. Bethlehem is one of the best retirement destinations in the country. In fact, it is #1 in the Northeast, according to Money magazine.
Bethlehem was named among Money magazine’s six “Best...
-
Market makes record attendance for second year
By NATE JASTRZEMSKI in Local News
-
Counties get conservation, recreation project grants
By CONTRIBUTED ARTICLE in Local News
-
Bethlehem Council - Budget finalized with $1M to spend on streets
By MICHELLE MEEH in Local News
Free Edition
Most Viewed
Community Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
21
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
26
|
27
28
|
29
|
30
|
31