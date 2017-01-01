Bethlehem Press

Sunday, January 1, 2017
PRESS PHOTO BY DENNIS GLEWThis past October, Bethlehem resident Forrest Taylor was surprised to receive a letter from the French Embassy in Washington, D.C., informing him that as a veteran of the liberation of France, he had been named a “Chevalier,” or Knight, of the Legion of Honor, the highest honor – civilian or military – that the Republic of France awards for service to the nation. Forrest

A different Christmas story

By DOROTHY GLEW in Local News

Looking from the window of his Moravian House apartment on a cold December morning, Bethlehem native Forrest Taylor commented to a guest that the rapidly falling temperature reminded him of the Christmas of 1944, which he spent in the Ardennes...

Read More

Focus

Sports

Free Edition

Most Viewed

Past Editions

Community Calendar

SMTWTFS
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 