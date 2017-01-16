Bethlehem Press

Article By: The Press
By The Press in Opinion
Negrón-Dipini, Colón introduce ethics proposal for city government
By BERNIE O’HARE in Local News
When Olga Negrón-Dipini and Michael Colón were elected to Bethlehem City Council a little over a year ago, neither had any monetary support from the usual gaggle of developers, lawyers and engineers who have business dealings with the city. That’...
Article By: The Press
By The Press in School
Grade: 12
Family members: Jeanette (mom), Ron (dad), Ronnie (brother)
Favorite subject: My favorite subject is math because I enjoy solving complex problems with definite solutions.
Activities: Girls varsity soccer captain,...
-
Companies donate to Meals on Wheels
By The Press in Local News
-
PEOPLE SAY
By DANA GRUBB in Opinion
-
Bethelehem--‘This is about good government’
By MICHELLE MEEH in Local News
Free Edition
Most Viewed
Community Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
21
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
26
|
27
28
|
29
|
30
|
31