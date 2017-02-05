Bethlehem Press

Article By: The Press
By The Press in Local News
CORRECTION Nitschmann lecture set for Feb. 7 at Moravian Archives
“Recovering Anna Nitschmann: A Vision for a New Biography,” a lecture by Katherine Faull, will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Moravian Archives, 41 West Locust Street,...
Bethlehem women inspired by march
By JULIA F. SWAN in Local News
Among the thousands of people who flocked to the Mall in Washington, D.C. the day after President Trump’s inauguration to take part in the Women’s March were several busloads from the Lehigh Valley.
The people the Press talked to echoed...
Locals excited, energized at inauguration
By NATE JASTRZEMSKI in Local News
Though its aftermath was controversial, the presidential inauguration Jan. 19 was attended by many Lehigh Valley residents wishing to experience firsthand the changeover from the Obama to Trump administrations.
Tony Simao, a Bethlehem...
-
Article By: The Press
By The Press in Local News
-
STATE POLICE
By The Press in Police Log
-
Bethlehem businesses could pocket $18.2M under school tax elimination
By LIZ KEMMERER in Local News
Free Edition
Most Viewed
Community Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|
1
|
2
|
3
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
24
25
|
26
|
27
|
28