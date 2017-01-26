Bethlehem Press

Eagle project benefits city park
By DANA GRUBB in Local News
Visitors to Bethlehem’s Monocacy Park will benefit from the hard work of Eagle Scout Nicholas LaRoza, who has completed an information kiosk at the head of the Monocacy Pathway where it meets the parking lot along Illick’s Mill Road. LaRoza, a...
Roy shares good news, but worrisome future at chamber luncheon
By NATE JASTRZEMSKI in Local News
Following an introduction by Bethlehem Area School District solicitor Donald Spry, newly named Pa. Superintendent of the Year Dr. Joe Roy embodied the responsibilities of his station Jan. 19 by specifying, “I should clarify: That was covered by...
‘All about overall love’
By The Press in Local News
-
Another View
By The Press in Opinion
-
STATE POLICE
By The Press in Police Log
-
Salisbury Township--Realistic fake guns a challenge for police in traffic stops
By PAUL WILLISTEIN in Local News
Free Edition
Most Viewed
Community Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
21
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
26
|
27
28
|
29
|
30
|
31