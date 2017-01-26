Bethlehem Press

Thursday, January 26, 2017
Eagle Scout Nicholas LaRoza, with his project log in hand, will have to meet with Minsi Trail Council board of review to verify the completion of his Eagle Scout project.

Eagle project benefits city park

By DANA GRUBB in Local News

Visitors to Bethlehem’s Monocacy Park will benefit from the hard work of Eagle Scout Nicholas LaRoza, who has completed an information kiosk at the head of the Monocacy Pathway where it meets the parking lot along Illick’s Mill Road. LaRoza, a...

Read More

Focus

Sports

Free Edition

Most Viewed

Past Editions

Community Calendar

SMTWTFS
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 